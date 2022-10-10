Silchar: Various organisations of Assam’s Dima Hasao district have drawn the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister for the welfare of the plain tribe and backward classes Ranoj Pegu to the alleged “wrongful depiction of Dimasas” in the national award-winning movie Semkhor and asked for appropriate action to be taken.

Semkhor, set in the locales of a Dima Hasao village that also goes by the same name, is the first Dimasa-language movie and has been directed by Assam filmmaker Aimee Baruah. The 2021 film, which chronicles the life and times of a woman from the tribe, was awarded Rajat Kamal at the 68th National Film Awards, besides Baruah bagging a special jury mention.

At a news conference in Haflong on Sunday, Dimasa Rights’ Protection Action Committee members including its chief convener Padma Bathari and convener Kalyan Daolaguppu condemned the “wrongful portrayal” of the Dimasa community’s culture in Semkhor and demanded action in this regard. “Female infanticide as portrayed in the movie is not practised by the Dimasa community. The filmmaker does not have proper knowledge about the community, its tradition and history,” the members said.

Semkhor movie poster

Pranab Doley, member, Young Assam, said the way Dimasas have been shown in poor light in Semkhor is really unfortunate. “The certification of the film should be cancelled. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and minister Ranoj Pegu’s intervention is needed in the matter,” Doley said.

All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) president Uttam Langthasa said the wrongful depiction of Dimasas’ culture (about female infanticide) as shown in the movie is unacceptable. “Such a social evil was never practised by the Dimasas,” he said.

North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) member Daniel Langthasa, advocate Krishna Gogoi and Manoj Singh Raja were also present. Before the press conference, the organisations held a meeting in which they unanimously decided to organise a convention in Guwahati soon to voice their protest strongly regarding the matter. All the speakers demanded that the government should treat the issue with utmost importance and initiate necessary and prompt action.

The general secretary of Dimasa Students’ Union Pramith Sengyung, who was present at the news conference and the meeting, told EastMojo on Monday that Dimasas’ culture has been “misrepresented” in Semkhor and demanded a ban on the movie. “The film has deeply hurt the sentiments of people of the Dimasa community. The filmmaker should apologise for that and the movie should be banned,” he said.

About the convention to be held in Guwahati, he said the programme would be organised after Diwali and intellectuals and members of various organisations and civil society groups would be present.

Notably, former president of ADSU Mahendra Kemprai had last month filed a police complaint in Haflong against Aimee Baruah, who also acts in the movie, for misrepresenting Dimasa culture and perpetuating stereotypes about the tribe.

