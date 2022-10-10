Maligaon: In order to further improve rail connectivity of Agartala with the rest of the country, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of Guwahati – Kolkata – Guwahati Express up to Agartala. Train no. 02518/02517 (Guwahati – Kolkata – Guwahati) Express will be extended up to Agartala with a new train no. 02502/02501 (Agartala – Kolkata – Agartala) Express once a week. Both trains will run up to 30 April 2023. The inaugural special of this extension will be flagged off by the President of India on 13th October 2022 at 09:25 hours from Agartala railway station.

The inaugural special train between Agartala & Kolkata will be flagged off from Agartala station on 13 October 2022 at 09:25 hours to reach Kolkata at 18:50 hours on the next day. In the return direction, the train will depart from Kolkata on 14 October 2022 at 22:00 hours to reach Agartala at 08:00 hours on 16 October 2022. The inaugural special will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa and Bandel. It will run with a composition of 14 coaches. One First Class AC, five AC 3-tiers, six sleeper class coaches, one general sitting and one Guard cum Luggage Coach.

During its regular run train no. 02502 (Agartala – Kolkata) Express will depart from Agartala at 07:30 hours every Wednesday to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 02501 (Kolkata – Agartala) Express will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hours every Sunday to reach Agartala at 05:15 hours on Tuesday.

Existing train no. 02518 (Guwahati – Kolkata) Express will depart from Guwahati at 21:00 hours every Saturday to reach Kolkata at 15:00 hours on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 02517 (Kolkata – Guwahati) Express will depart from Kolkata at 21:40 hours every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 16:15 hours on the next day.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

