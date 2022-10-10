Himanta condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had “ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji”, Sarma tweeted.

See more The demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is a colossal loss to Indian politics. For many decades he ruled the hearts of millions. I am pained beyond words.



My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends & followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta Ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WXFLDjAbFY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 10, 2022

The 82-year old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

Also read | Assam: 20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati

Trending Stories









