Himanta condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had “ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words”.

“My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji”, Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

Also read | Assam: 20-year-old student dies by suicide in IIT Guwahati

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment Cancel reply