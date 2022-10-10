Assam: One suspected drug dealer killed in police firing, three nabbed in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: A suspected drug dealer was killed when police fired at him on Sunday after his gang allegedly attacked the security personnel with stones in the Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.

The incident took place in Tongona Sengapathar area of the district, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Tongona village, where four suspected drug dealers were meeting. Seeing the police party, they started throwing stones,” an official claimed.

Reacting to the stone pelting, the police fired at the leg of one suspect, officials said.

“He was taken to the hospital. Due to excessive blood loss, he succumbed to the injuries while being brought to hospital,” the official said.

The body of the 36-year-old deceased has been brought to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for post-mortem, they added.

His other three accomplices have also been arrested, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

From their possession, police recovered some quantities of suspected drugs, five mobile phones and one dagger.

With this, at least 56 people have been killed and 142 injured in police action while the accused allegedly tried to flee from custody or attacked police personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

The high number of shoot-outs whipped up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned “trigger happy” and is indulging in “open killings” under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led regime.

The Assam government on June 20 filed an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court and claimed that “no extra judicial killing” has taken place in the state.

Also read | Heavy rains in forecast for Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, rest of NE

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









