Guwahati: Ace sprinter Hima Das was felicitated by the Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles at NL Daulagupu stadium in Haflong in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Sunday.

Assam Rifles had the privilege to felicitate Arjuna Awardee Hima Das on her visit to Dima Hasao for the promotion of sports. The event was attended by 28 schools of Dima Hasao, cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa, DC, and other sports authorities of the district.

It was an opportunity for Assam Rifles to encourage sports that can develop society and direct the youth in the right direction, thereby resulting in a comprehensive nation-building process.

Hima Das has taken the baton ahead for her generation from the greatest sportspersons of northeastern states and has an image that every generation after her will try to emulate.

The initiative has further cemented the image of “The Sentinels of North East”.

