Dhemaji: Troops of the Red Shield Division rescued passengers and the driver of a passenger carrier which caught fire on NH-515 near Rayang, Dhemaji district, Assam on Saturday.

The prompt response by Red Shield Eagles team ensured the timely evacuation of the burning vehicle and dousing of the fire which otherwise could have led to grave injuries to the passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The passengers were moved to a safe location and traffic congestion building up near the site was restored to normalcy.

The response of the team has gone a long way in reaffirming the faith of the local populace in the Indian Army towards nation-building and assistance.

Also read | Assam Rifles felicitates ace sprinter Hima Das in Haflong

Trending Stories









