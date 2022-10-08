Assam: Constable suspended for thrashing father-daughter in Dhubri

Guwahati: An Assam police head constable was placed under suspension for allegedly thrashing a father and daughter under Salkocha Police Station in Dhubri district on Friday.

The suspended constable, Shiven Sengupta, allegedly assaulted the duo in the market area while conducting search operations at Salkocha.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The injured man has been identified as Yakub Ali and his daughter, Smrita Khatun.

Both have been admitted to the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

Following the alleged incident, constable Sengupta has been put under suspension with immediate effect. His suspension order has been approved by the Dhubri Superintendent of Police.

Also read | U’khand avalanche: Meghalaya, Assam mountaineers’ bodies found

Trending Stories









