Diphu (Assam): Security forces arrested two women from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday for allegedly carrying drugs worth Rs 50 lakh, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the district police, CRPF and railway police personnel seized the drugs from two women who were waiting at the Bokajan railway station to board the Mariani Express, the police said.
The security forces seized 246.95 gm of heroin hidden in 20 soap boxes from their possession.
The arrested women hailed from Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district and Dimapur in Nagaland, the police added.
Also Read | Heavy rains in forecast for Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, rest of NE
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Compound in some mouthwashes may suppress COVID-19, study finds
- RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use
- Assam: 2 women held with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in Karbi Anglong
- National Games round-up: Shiva, Manju keep Assam’s campaign alive
- UPSC launches mobile app for accessing examination, recruitment-related information
- Insects will struggle to keep pace with global temperature rise