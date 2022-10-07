Guwahati: IIT Guwahati has constructed a 3D-printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of the Indigenous Research & Development Program under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Eastern Army Command and IIT Guwahati earlier in July this year for developing cost-effective and sustainable defence infrastructure for the Army.

The prototype showcases the capability of rapid construction using 3D-printing technology which can be utilised in border areas where traditional construction is challenging due to inclement weather conditions, terrain and altitude limitations.

The 3D-printed sentry post is completely modular and can be transported to the construction site and assembled at the site.

Construction time at the site will be only 24 hours for an engineering section.

3D-printing technology can be an alternative to conventional construction methods which has many limitations like longer construction time and availability of material at the site, among others.

The 3D-printed structure, which is the first of its kind in the region, was formally handed over to the Indian Army by IIT authorities on October 6 at a function held in the IIT Campus, thus underlining the Indian Army’s initiative in embracing new technologies for defence infrastructure development in collaboration with premier academic institutions of the country.

