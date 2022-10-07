Guwahati: The Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati police has issued traffic Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on Saturday.
Shah will be visiting Guwahati to attend a two-day meeting of the 70th Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC) scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The traffic regulations are for different types of commercial vehicles and are applicable from October 7 to October 9.
Plying of commercial six-wheelers and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 11:30 am to 11 pm on October 7.
Commercial four-wheelers and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati city from 7 am to 11:30 pm on October 8.
Movement of commercial vehicles (small/medium/heavy) shall be restricted on DG Road, AT Road, MG Road, KLB Road, Taibullah Road, GNB Road, B Boruah Road and GS Road from 8 am to 11:30 am on October 9.
Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nanda are expected to meet senior members of the state on October 7 before the NEC meeting. Shah will inaugurate the meet on Saturday morning.
Several chief ministers and senior officials of the council are expected to be a part of the event. Governors of all the eight Northeastern states are also expected to be present at the meeting.
