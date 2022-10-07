Assam: Three killed in road accident in Sonapur

Guwahati: Three people lost their lives in a major road accident at Sonapur in the early hours of Friday morning.

The accident took place at Nazirakhat in the Sonapur area near Guwahati when a speeding vehicle rammed into a truck parked along NH-37.

According to a report, the Maruti Swift Dezire carrying three persons met with the accident while travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati. All three passengers died on the spot.

The deceased persons have been identified as Babon Haloi, Gautam Banik, and Subul Das. While Babon Haloi and Gautam Banik hailed from Guwahati, Subul Das was a resident of Nagaon.

