Guwahati: Three people lost their lives in a major road accident at Sonapur in the early hours of Friday morning.
The accident took place at Nazirakhat in the Sonapur area near Guwahati when a speeding vehicle rammed into a truck parked along NH-37.
According to a report, the Maruti Swift Dezire carrying three persons met with the accident while travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati. All three passengers died on the spot.
The deceased persons have been identified as Babon Haloi, Gautam Banik, and Subul Das. While Babon Haloi and Gautam Banik hailed from Guwahati, Subul Das was a resident of Nagaon.
Also Read | Assam: Jilted man rapes, ‘kills’, then dumps lover in Cachar tea garden
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Three killed in road accident in Sonapur
- YLC 8: Manipur, Arunachal CMs launch Project NEW to help NE entrepreneurs
- Assam: Traffic regulations imposed in Guwahati for Amit Shah’s visit
- Assam: 25,000 kgs narcotics to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah in Guwahati
- California man charged with hate crimes after targeting saree-clad Hindu women
- Why China’s lukewarm support for Russia is likely to benefit Ukraine