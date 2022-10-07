Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway successfully rescued 5 minor boys from different stations in different drives and checks conducted from September 27 to September 30 over N. F. Railway routes.

The rescued minors were later handed over to the respective childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On September 27, the RPF of New Jalpaiguri conducted a routine check-in on train no. 15903 (Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express) at New Jalpaiguri railway station. During the check, they rescued one runaway minor boy from the train.

In a drive conducted on September 29 against human trafficking and unauthorized hawking at Katihar railway station, the RPF of Katihar (East) rescued two runaway minor boys.

On the same day, the RPF of Guwahati conducted a drive against human trafficking at the Guwahati railway station. During the drive, they rescued one runaway minor boy.

In another incident on September 30, the RPF of Silchar conducted a routine check at Silchar railway station. During the check, they rescued one runaway minor boy. The minor was later handed over to Childline, Tarapur, Silchar, for safe custody and further action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitized to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

‘Meri Saheli’ has been formed over N. F. Railway and functions round the clock to make aware women and child passengers about the safety and use of helpline no. 139 in case of any exigency.

Also Read | Assam: Hospital superintendent suspended over death of Majuli child artiste

Trending Stories









