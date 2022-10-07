SILCHAR: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and attempting to kill his 17-year-old girlfriend in Moynagarh under Borkhola police station in southern Assam’s Cachar on Monday night.

The arrested man, identified as Sanjay Teli, was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sanjay Teli

As per reports, the girl’s family lodged an FIR against Sanjay at Borkhola police station on Tuesday. As per the complaint, Sanjay asked the girl to come to a particular place in the village and meet him on Monday night.

“After she reached, he raped her, slit her throat with a sharp weapon, and then carried her inside a sack and dumped her in a tea garden area in Moynagarh, about 20-km from Silchar town. The girl, who was critically injured, somehow reached a residential area after regaining her consciousness following which local residents sent her to Borkhola primary health centre,” the complaint read.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case (178 / 22) under Sections 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to griev­ous hurt, slavery, etc), 376 (rape), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

A team of policemen led by Borkhola police station in-charge M. Raut carried out an operation in Moynagarh and nabbed Sanjay from his house on Tuesday. During police interrogation, Sanjay confessed to his crime. On Wednesday, he was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

A section of locals of Moynagarh said Sanjay, who was in a relationship with the girl, got furious after he came to know that his girlfriend went to watch a movie with another man in the village on Sunday and suspected that he perhaps had committed the crime out of anger.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A source said the girl had been shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital from Borkhola primary health centre.

Her condition is said to serious as per the latest reports available.

Also read | IIT-Guwahati hands over 3D-printed sentry post to Indian Army

Trending Stories









