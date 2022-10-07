Guwahati: An assistant teacher of a primary school under the Katlicherra education block of Hailakandi district has been suspended for alleged involvement in politics and other business interests in violation of the state government’s guidelines on teachers.

Ashish Das, serving at 807 Appin RA Primary School since 2012 as an assistant teacher, was placed under suspension after several complaints were received against him.

The suspension letter, signed by Hiralal Bora, District Elementary Education Officer, mentioned that Ashish Das had taken leave from duty and went to Guwahati to meet several ministers of the state as a “representative of Karimganj Constituency MP”.

“Whereas, being an Assistant Teacher at LP School, Das was engaged with Uniform suppliers – R.R. Agency, Karimganj, and had pressurized various principals and headmasters of High/HSS of Hailakandi District to issue a tender in favour of R.R. Agency to supply the uniform to the schools,” the letter stated.

Das had also allegedly threatened various education department officers of transferring them to other schools, stating that he had the political clout to do so.

“…being a teacher, he had put a complaint against the then BEEO, Katlicherra, Riaz Uddin Barbhuiya and attended before the enquiry officer to submit the written statement and thereafter he actively engaged himself to transfer Riaz Uddin Barbhuiya from Katlicherra to Karimganj District and ultimately did this,” the order letter stated.

The letter from the Office of the District Elementary Education Officer also stated that despite just being an assistant teacher, the latter had managed to purchase a luxury car (Urban Cruiser). “He, however, failed to submit the source of money that helped in purchasing the luxury car, but his monthly salary statement shows that he was getting Rs 36,838 per month,” the letter added.

“It is to be mentioned here that phone calls have been received from some complainants of the Katlicherra area who had complained that Asish Das is engaged in works of public construction which is a violation of the recent announcement of the state government against the teachers to avoid themselves in other works except teaching profession,” the letter stated.

Das has been placed under suspension under the provision of the Assam Service Disciplinary and Appeal Rule, 1964.

