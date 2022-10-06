Ahmedabad: World championship bronze medalist Jamuna Boro of Assam came up with an inspiring 5-0 win over lesser-known Nirmal of Nagaland, to open her campaign in style in the women’s 57kg weight division at the 36th National Games at the Mahatma Mandir here on Thursday.

Besides, Jamuna, her state-mate and former youth world champion Ankushita Boro also advanced to the next round after recording a commanding RSC win over Telangana’s Niharika Gonella of Telangana in the women’s 66kg preliminary contest.

Jamuna lit up the boxing ring in the opening bout of the day with a flurry of punches to unsettle the Nagaland pugilist early on, before banking on her swift movements to get the opponent on her knees, thereby ensuring her dominating start to the tournament.

"It went on expected lines, I wanted to get to a decent start in the competition, and live up to the expectations. The going isn't easy, as there are many good boxers in my category. As I have always believed, there's no shortcut to success, so

If Jamuna’s bout was about her lightning quick agility, there was more in store from another boxer from the state, as Ankushita’s combination punches were too hot to handle for the Telengana boxer, who got as many as four standing count of eight, before the referee decided to stop the bout with minutes to go for the end of the final round.

Such was the Assamese boxer’s fury that Niharika could at best land a few shots on Ankushita’s abdomen before getting paid back strongly. Forced into submission for most parts of the bout, the tear-eyed Telangana pugilist found the going tough towards the end and waited for her coach’s call to abandon the contest. A couple of left hooks from Ankushita connected well on her face, leaving the referee to stop the contest in the final round.

“I have played a lot against her, and on most occasions, defeated her. Today, she went on the aggressive but that backfired for her, as I wanted to play the waiting game,” Ankushita said.

In another welter weight contest, local girl Paramjit Kaur registered a dominating RSC win over Tamil Nadu’s S Pragathi, who braved a standing count of eight from the referee in the second round, to continue the contest. Eventually, Paramjit made it an effortless outing to ensure her smooth sailing into the next round.

In other women’s matches, Rajasthan’s Sapna Sharma (57kg), Haryana’s Poonam (57kg), Manipur’s Samim Band Khulakpham (57kg), Rajasthan’s Lalita (66kg) and Anjali Tushir (66kg) of Delhi, registered wins.

Among the men, Haryana’s Sagar lived to his billing by getting rid of Pondicherry’s Prabaran by RSC in the third round of the welterweight 67kg division. In other contests, Himachal Pradesh’s Chander Mohan (67kg), Karnataka’s Rayyan MD (67kg), Buntee Singh of Delhi (75kg) registered victories.

Telengana’s Parvesh Musharaf got the better of Assam’s Bastab Chetia in the men’s heavyweight 92kg category, while Punjab’s Kanwarpreet Singh also advanced after receiving a walkover from home boxer Rizwan Nisar Ahmed. In super heavy weight category, Assam’s Roshan Sonar went down to Reynold Joseph of Maharashtra.

