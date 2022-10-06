Guwahati: Militant group Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), formed less than a month ago in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam, has been “neutralised” with the arrest of “all cadres”, the police said on Wednesday.

Haflong Battalion of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with the Dima Hasao police apprehended two active cadres of DNLT.

The cadres were being pursued for the past few days as they were on the run post busting of their camp by the Haflong Battalion.

Weapons and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession. The apprehended cadres were handed over to the police station at Maibong, Dima Hasao.

Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the organisation was formed on September 13 in the two hill districts of the state.

“Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives,” he wrote on Twitter.

