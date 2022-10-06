Gandhinagar: World Boxing Championship bronze medalist Jamuna Boro (Assam) came up with an inspiring 5-0 win over lesser-known Nirmal (Nagaland) to open her campaign in style in the Women’s 57kg weight division at the 36th National Games here on Thursday.

Her state-mate and former World Youth champion Ankushita Boro also advanced to the next round after forcing the referee to stop her contest with Telangana’s Niharika Gonella in the Women’s 66kg weight division at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.

Madhya Pradesh’s Advait Page and Kerala’s Sajan Prakash had everyone gasping in awe as they produced the fireworks to win their third gold medals each even as Maana Patel delivered her second gold for Gujarat at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex here this evening.

While they are engaged in a keen gold medal hunt, West Bengal Recurve archer Atanu Das also captured attention when he won the Men’s Individual gold beating Gurcharan Besra (Services) 6-4 at the Sanskardam Sports Complex near Ahmedabad. His celebratory roar could be heard at a distance.

Despite winning only one gold till the time of writing on Thursday, Services remained on top of the table with 41 gold, 28 silver and 26 bronze for a total of 95 medals. Haryana won four of the five gold medals in Archery to consolidate their second place with 29 gold. Maharashtra (24) closed in on Services as far as total medals are concerned with 93 so far.

Second-seeded Aakarshi Kashyap (Chhattisgarh) dominated top-seeded Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra) to win the Badminton Women’s Singles gold at the PDDUIndoor Stadium in Surat. B Sai Praneeth (Telangana) justified his top billing by taking the Men’s Singles gold after an hour-long battle with Mithun Manjunath (Karnataka). He won 21-11, 12-21, 21-16.

Ashwini Ponnappa and K Sai Prateek made a perfect start to their journey as a mixed doubles pair, eking out a 21-16, 21-13 victory over Rohan Kapoor and Kanika Kanwal (Delhi). Ashwini Ponnappa was all praise for her 22-year-old partner. “He played a strong game. He hit hard and covered the court well. I’m very happy to win my first ever National Games gold,” she said.

The fancied N Sikki Reddy and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand expectedly won the women’s Doubles title for Telangana, making it a happy outing for the state with three gold to show from the Badminton competition.

Telangana had more reason to celebrate when their Women’s basketball team prevented a Tamil Nadu double in Bhavnagar. Telangana beat Tamil Nadu 67-62 in a thriller, after leading 35-31 at half-time. Coming on the heels of their 3×3 side’s gold, this win meant that Telangana women would complete the golden double in the National Games. The formidable Tamil Nadu Men’s squad beat Punjab97-89 after holding a 46-42 lead at the break to take the crown.

Services’ lone gold today came here, with their experienced divers Surajit Rajbansi and H London Singh winning the top two medals. With good execution of his routines, Surajit Rajbansi tallied 275.35 points, relegating team-mate London Singh who logged 254.75 points. This was the third successive 1-2 for Services in Men’s 1m Springboard Diving.

