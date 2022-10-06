Guwahati: Superintendent of Majuli’s Garmur Civil Hospital Dr. Amulya Goswami has been suspended following the death of child artiste Tejaswita Baruah due to alleged medical negligence at the hospital.
The superintendent was suspended by the health department after a primary investigation.
On Wednesday, 14-year-old Tejaswita Baruah of Majuli suddenly fell ill while performing a song on the occasion of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva’s birth anniversary. Although she was rushed to the civil hospital, she died due to a reported “lack of oxygen cylinders” in the civil hospital.
The doctors said she died due to cardiac arrest.
However, her family has alleged that Tejaswita died due to negligence in her treatment at the hospital. Reports were also doing the rounds that she was attended by an ophthalmologist, which led to the negligence.
Besides, locals have alleged that the Garmur Civil Hospital does not have enough doctors and for this many emergency situations are hard for them to deal with.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kishore Barman has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Garmur Hospital.
Reacting to the incident, APCC president Bhupen Borah said the tragic death of a budding talent Tejaswita in Majuli due to lack of adequate medical facilities has once again exposed the real face of the Health ministry of Assam.
