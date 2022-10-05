Assam: One arrested for cybercrimes in state

Guwahati: A man was arrested in Bongaigaon district of Assam for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes, mostly in financial matters, police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior officer of the Assam Police, multiple raids were conducted on Tuesday in the state in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“We conducted the raids in Bongaigaon and Majuli on the basis of cases registered with the Assam Police. One person was arrested from Bongaigaon during the raid,” he added.

Another accused, hailing from Majuli, has been missing, with his family and locals claiming that he has not returned to the village since 2004, the officer told PTI.

The investigators seized a mobile phone and some documents from the arrested person in Bongaigaon, and recovered a duplicate NRC list from the residence of the Majuli suspect, he added.

The Assam Police acted on the basis of different cases registered with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in 2019, the officer said.

The CBI on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Chakra’ in coordination with Interpol, FBI and police forces of multiple countries against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 115 locations with police forces in multiple states.

The CBI has registered 11 cases against cyber criminals involved in financial frauds using the internet and the agency conducted searches at 87 locations in 16 states, while 28 locations were raided by the state police forces.

Police Forces of eight states and union territories, including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Haryana, participated in the operation, CBI said in a statement.

The agencies have seized about Rs 1.8 crore in cash and 1.5 kg gold, while bank accounts with an amount of around Rs 1.89 crore have been frozen in Karnataka.

The action took place in coordination with Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Australian Federal Police.

