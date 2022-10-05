Assam: Freedom Moto Ride reaches Tezpur to a warm welcome

Guwahati: Seventy-five bikers from all over India reached Tezpur on Wednesday as part of their campaign to raise fitness awareness and revive the feeling of patriotism among citizens of the country.

The ride was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah on September 9 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The riders, including 6 women, were warmly welcomed by Sonitpur MLA Prithiraj Rabha and ADC Raj Baruah. The riders were treated to a rich cultural programme.

Freedom Moto Ride 2022 (FMR 2022) will cover six borders of the country, including Siachin. Riders will ride across 34 states and union territories in a span of 75 days by road.

Riders from all over the country are participating in this one-of-a-kind ride to promote and spread awareness about fitness through a focused campaign.

FMR 2022 aims to bring the nation together by awakening patriotism in every Indian.

Freedom Moto Ride 2022 is working with the Central Government of India in association with the Sports Authority of India, Cultural Ministry of India, and the Fit India Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The expedition takes the riders through the international borders covering Siachen in the Himalayas to temples down south in the country. The expedition takes riders through mesmerising country sides.

The expedition is created to challenge individuals’ resolve in terms of different terrain, weather conditions, temperatures, and cultures.

Also read | Assam, WB trainees among those in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak

Trending Stories









