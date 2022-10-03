Guwahati: APDCL passes buck to ACA, says non-stop power given to stadium

Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Monday issued a clarification regarding the floodlights malfunction that happened during India-South Africa second T20I at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Holding the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) responsible for the malfunction, the APDCL stated, “Regarding the malfunctioning of floodlight, there was no fault from the electricity department. Uninterrupted power supply was maintained throughout the match.”

They further added that the lights did not function for a few minutes due to some internal fault in the circuit, which was in the jurisdiction of the ACA. A series of unfortunate incidences during Sunday’s match raised doubts about the ACA’s infrastructural capabilities.

A snake entered the premises and made its way to the field, resulting in the match being held up while ground staff caught the reptile.

Several complaints were allegedly lodged regarding the unhygienic conditions of the washrooms and lack of air conditioning in the box seat as well as poor quality food served at the event.

The ACA is vying for a test match status, which is subject to approval by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sunday’s incidents will pose several questions regarding the preparedness and future of the stadium.

