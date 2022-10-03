GUWAHATI: Devotees and puja revellers of Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district are in for a special treat this year, with one of the major festivals of the town opting to go the eco-friendly way.

The Durga Bari Puja Committee at Vivekananda Road in Dhekiajuli town, which has been celebrating Durga Puja since 1962, is giving out a green message and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials for this Puja season.

The six-feet Durga idol, which has been sculpted using raw wood and jute in different forms has been conceptualised and executed by Abhijit Sarkar, proprietor of Ecstasies by Abhi and son of Swapan Sarkar, working president of Durga Bari Puja Committee to mark 60 years of the Puja committee.

The decor props are created with materials which are directly sourced from nature such as bamboo, coconut coir and shell, jute stick, jute fibre, fruit seeds, rope, stone, clay, wood, etc.

“With our initiative, we are striving to send the message that our festivals can be celebrated with full fervour in an eco-friendly way, without using any kind of plastic. We believe that everything in this world is a piece of Art and hence being a Creative House we are celebrating Art in our style,” said Abhijit Sarkar.

Founded and led by Abhijit Sarkar the house boasts of having a team (comprising mostly women) which is very passionate about various kinds of creative projects. He also runs an organization called Roots Indie which makes eco-friendly gifts and décor. The organization is directly empowering women by employing girls and women in the Dhekiajuli area.The puja was inaugurated on Mahasaptami by Jatin Kar, President, Swapan Sarkar, Working President, and Poltu Sen, secretary of Durga Bari in the presence of Durga Bari Puja Committee members.

