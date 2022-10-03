Assam: Fan shells out Rs 23,000 to meet idol Virat Kohli

Guwahati: Rahul Rahi from Santipur in Guwahati tried everything he could to meet his idol, Virat Kohli, when the cricketer was in the city for the second T20 match against South Africa.

From going to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at the time the cricketers were scheduled to arrive, to standing in line among fans to get a chance to meet him, Rahi tried it all!

When security did not allow the determined fan to meet Kohli, he booked a room for the night at the same hotel the ace cricketer was staying in.

For a tidy sum of Rs 23,000, Rahi’s dreams came true as Kohli spotted him at the breakfast area of the hotel and posed with him for a selfie and also signed on a collage of the Royal Challenger’s fan page on Instagram.

Kohli signed on the collage of the fan page on Instagram created by Rahi as he could not take it with him, suggesting instead that he autograph it as a souvenir for his die-hard fan.

Kohli scored 49 runs off 28 deliveries, taking India to a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa. India won the match by 16 runs.

