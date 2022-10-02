Assam: Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Mukhi, who is on a visit to Haflong, unveiled a statue of Gandhi there, while Sarma paid tribute at a programme at the Gandhi Mandap here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“On the auspicious occasion of “Gandhi Jayanti”, I deem it my privilege to have unveiled the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi in Haflong today. The values and ethics upheld by Bapuji are not just an inspiration but a guiding light to our society,” the governor wrote on Twitter.

See more On the auspicious occasion of "Gandhi Jayanti", I deem it my privilege to have unveiled the statue of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi in Haflong today.The values and ethics upheld by Bapuji are not just an inspiration but a guiding light to our society. pic.twitter.com/siB6xxlzGf — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) October 2, 2022

“The ever-relevant message of truth, non-violence and brotherhood preached by Gandhi paves the way for the world’s welfare”, he wrote Twitter.

“On this momentous occasion, I would like to urge everyone to imbibe the ideals and philosophies put forward by Gandhi Ji and create a society of his dream,” Mukhi wrote.

See more His ever-relevant message of truth, non-violence and brotherhood paves the way for the world’s welfare.

On this momentous occasion, I would like to urge everyone to imbibe the ideals and philosophies put forward by Gandhi Ji and create a society of his dream. pic.twitter.com/2kcnZ5G0ws — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) October 2, 2022

Paying floral tributes to the statues of the Father of the Nation at the Gandhi Mandap here, Sarma tweeted: Mahamanav Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of truth & ahimsa always inspires us to be better human beings.

Paid my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Mandap on the auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Mahamanav Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of truth & ahimsa always inspires us to be better human beings.



Paid my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Mandap on the auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/KWVRoBafKH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 2, 2022

Also read | We pledge to unite India like Mahatma Gandhi united country: Rahul

Trending Stories









