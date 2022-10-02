Assam boat capsize: Body of missing Circle Officer recovered

Guwahati: The body of Circle Officer Sanju Das, who went missing on Thursday after a mechanised boat capsized in a channel of the Brahmaputra River, was recovered on Sunday.

The boat Das was travelling in capsized in Assam’s Dhubri district after it hit a submerged pillar. The boat was carrying 28 people. Seven people are feared to have drowned in the accident. Six were rescued on Thursday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the accident happened when the boat hit a submerged pillar under construction for the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The boat capsized in the middle of the Brahmaputra.

Das, a resident of Udharband in south Assam’s Cachar district, has been missing since then. He and another revenue official were returning after inspection of an erosion-hit area of the district.

The body was found around 1 km downstream of the incident site.

