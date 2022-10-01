Guwahati: Cadets and staff of 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC Guwahati carried out a plogging drive on Saturday on the bank of Brahmaputra at Panikheti as part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to keep the beaches clean and spread the message of ‘Leave Every Place Better ‘.

Plogging is the act of picking up trash and litter while jogging and has become quite popular worldwide.

The drive is an effort to free the river Brahmaputra from plastic, polythene, and other hazardous substances, according to Col Anil Kumar, CO, 60 Assam Girls Battalion NCC Guwahati.

A total of 66 cadets and 12 staff members of 60 Assam Girls Battalion assembled at Panikheti and picked up around 30 kg of plastic and other types of garbage laying on the bank of Brahmaputra.

