Ahmedabad: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu led Manipur’s 1-2 in the weightlifting arena with an aggregate score of 191 kg in the women’s 49kg event at the 36th National Games here on Friday. Sanjita Chanu took home the silver to double Manipur’s joy at the Exhibition Hall 1 of Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday.

The 28-year-old Mirabai walked away with the yellow metal with a total lift of 191 kgs (Snatch 84kg, Clean & Jerk 107 kgs) while Sanjita’s silver medal came off a total hoist of 187 kgs (Snatch 82kg, C&J 105kg). Odisha’s Sneha Soren picked the bronze after totalling 169kg (Snatch 73kg, C&J 96kg).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Participating in her second National Games, Mirabai revealed that she was nursing a freak injury in her left wrist, due to which she didn’t turn up for her third attempt. “I recently injured my left wrist during training at NIS, Patiala, after which I made sure not to risk it further. The World Championships are coming up in December,” she said.

A spate of National Games records was rewritten in the track and field competition at IIT Gandhinagar as Assam’s Amlan Borgohain broke the National Games record in men’s 100m semi-finals, set at 10.45 seconds by Haryana’s Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015. Amlan, who has been in good form this season, stopped the clock at 10.28 seconds, two-hundredths of a second outside the National Record held by Amiya Kumar Mallick since 2016.

In recurve archery, Assam’s seasoned campaigner Jayanta Talukdar, representing Jharkhand, topped the ranking round with a total of 681 at the Sanskardham Ground here.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia of Assam suffered a shocking 4-21 defeat to Jharkhand’s Sarita Tirkey in the Lawn Bowls women’s singles semifinals here on Friday. The 34-year-old from Assam failed to replicate her form that she displayed during her 21-7 win over Manipur’s Surajbala Devi in her final league match, earlier in the day.

In the other semifinal, Beena Shah of Bengal offered resistance to Delhi’s Shaista Sharma before going down narrowly by a 16-21 margin. Nayanmoni will now take on Beena for the bronze medal in the women’s singles event on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Elsewhere, Divya Kakaran (Uttar Pradesh) stopped a Haryana sweep of all six gold medals at stake on the opening day of the wrestling competition at Mahatma Mandir. She won the women’s 76kg class title, beating Haryana’s Reetika in the quarterfinals and Rohini Satya Shivani (Telangana) and Rani (Himachal Pradesh) with a measure of comfort.

Also in Gandhinagar, Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu) completed a hat-trick of women’s Sabre individual gold medals in the National Games. Having barely slept after flying in from her training base in France and having carried the Tamil Nadu flag in the athletes’ parade yesterday, she spent a productive day at the Mahatma Mandir, asserting her primacy as India’s best Sabre fencer.

Across the Sabarmati riverfront, the athletics arena at IIT, Gandhinagar, was on fire, with as many as nine Games’ records, including Amlan’s in men’s 100m falling during the day.

Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh), daughter of construction labour, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) overshadowed all with their feats, with Munita setting the first record of this edition in the Women’s 20km walk. She clocked a commendable 1 hour 38 minutes 20 seconds.

Parvej Khan then broke renowned Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old Games record in the men’s 1500m to the delight of the fraternity. He slashed nearly two seconds off his personal best time to win the metric mile gold in 3:40.89.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The 2018 Asian Games decathlon champion Swapna Barman, competing in Madhya Pradesh colours here, claimed the women’s High Jump record with a clearance of 1.83m while Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) made light of a depleted Triple Jump field to win gold with a Games record effort of 16.68m.

Damneet Singh (Punjab) in the men’s Hammer Throw and Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) in women’s Shot Put also entered the record books.

Also Read | Mirabai eagerly waiting to achieve the magic mark

Trending Stories









