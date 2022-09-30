Elaborate plans for Guwahati development: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his government has drawn up elaborate plans for improving civic and other amenities in the state’s largest city Guwahati.

See more Live: Inauguration of 2-Lane Flyover at Arya Nagar, Guwahati https://t.co/rblweLzdJb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 30, 2022

The city will be promoted as the gateway to Southeast Asia , he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thrust will be given on improving roads and drainage system, increasing open spaces and digitialisation of services provided by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the CM said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new flyover in Arya Nagar area of the city, Sarma said, We have several plans and projects lined up for making Guwahati the gateway to Southeast Asia. Our focus is on all-round development of the city in a planned manner.

See more Happy to dedicate to the public the new flyover built at Arya Nagar Chariali on Garbhanga Road, Guwahati on eve of Durgotsav.



I thank & appreciate PWD (Roads), M/s Hi-Tech Constructions and everyone involved in the project for completing the construction much ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/mQ8oM9mjy8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 30, 2022

He said a project worth Rs 600 crore is being given final shape for improvement of roads and drains in all parts of the city.

Sarma also said a ring road encompassing Guwahati is also being mooted, though the plan is still in a preliminary stage.

“We are thinking of having a ropeway service from Khanapara to the airport, with stoppages in between. It is just an idea that we have in mind. We have to see how it can be done,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The chief minister said work was underway to increase open spaces for recreational and other activities.

“A number of government office buildings are being taken down and the space emptied will be converted into parks and walking zones,” he explained.

The government offices will be shifted to an integrated directorate campus, Sarma maintained.

He also said that digitalisation of GMC services such as property registration is being done on a priority basis to reduce hassles of people.

Introduction of automated traffic management system and launch of piped water supply in a phased manner are among other steps that have been taken for development of Guwahati, the chief minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Dimasas request President Murmu to stop screening of national award-winning film ‘Semkhor’

Trending Stories









