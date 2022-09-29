Dhubri (Assam): A government official and school students were among several missing as a boat carrying many passengers capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, officials said.
Locals claimed that around 100 passengers were travelling on the boat and 10 motorcycles were loaded onto it.
The Bhashani-bound boat hit the post of a bridge at Adabari, around 3 km from Dhubri town, and capsized, an official said, adding that 15 people have been rescued so far.
Several school children were on board and none have been rescued so far, he said.
Dhubri Circle Officer Sanju Das, along with a land record official and an office staff were also travelling on the boat to survey an erosion-hit area.
Das remains missing, while the two others managed to swim to safety.
Locals launched a rescue operation with country boats.
Divers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed, another official at Guwahati said.
Also read | PM Modi hails Sunil Chhetri after FIFA releases 3-episode series on him
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ISRO scientist Anil Kumar elected VP of International Astronautical Federation
- All women entitled to safe, legal abortion: Supreme Court
- Assam: Prez Murmu to inaugurate Dhubri Medical College on Oct 12
- 1 dead, 9 TMC supporters injured in accident while returning from rally
- Sikkim: Golay hands job orders to 2000 unemployed as ‘Dushera Gift’
- Assam: Several including schoolchildren missing as boat capsizes in Dhubri