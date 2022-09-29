GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the state’s ninth medical college in Dhubri on October 12.

This was informed by state health minister Keshab Mahanta during his visit to the newly-constructed medical college on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Visited the newly built Dhubri Medical College and Hospital this morning and took stock of the arrangements ahead of its virtual inauguration by Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu ji on October 12.

@rashtrapatibhvn @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/oGmZ7K03z1 — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) September 28, 2022

Murmu will inaugurate the Dhubri Medical College virtually from Guwahati, while a simultaneous inaugural function will also be organised on the medical college premises to mark the inauguration.

Mahanta visited the site of the newly-constructed medical college on Wednesday to take stock of the preparedness for the inaugural function.

The minister held a review meeting with all senior officials of the health and family welfare department, medical education and research department, district administration and police in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and MLAs of Dhubri district.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, National Health Mission (NHM) executive director, additional director of medical education and research, principal of Dhubri Medical College, superintendent of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, professors of various departments of the medical college and members of the managing committee of the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

The minister also informed that the classes of the first batch of 100 students will begin in November.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an intake of 100 seats for the MBBS course for the newly built Dhubri Medical College.

On July 8, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of NMC issued a letter of intent for 100 seats for Dhubri Medical College for the academic session 2022-23.

Also read | Assam: Man arrested for raping 11-year-old daughter multiple times

Trending Stories









