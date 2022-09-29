Assam look to tame Gujarat for Lawn Bowls women’s Four semis berth

Ahmedabad: The Assam Women’s Four team’s march to the semifinals of the Lawn Bowls competition at the 36th National Games sufferered a setback after going down to Bengal 11-12 in their second league match here on Thursday.

Fresh from a resounding 33-3 triumph over Manipur in their opening contest, the Assam side, led by Birmingham Commonwealth Games participant Tania Choudhary, and comprising Bangita Hazarika, Adinita Kakoty and Ananya Saikia, failed to continue the momentum at the Kensville Golf and Country Club near here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, this is the second victory in the league stage for the Bengal team of Renu Mohfa, Manisha Srivastava, Reema Pawa and Anchor Malhotra, after their opening win over hosts Gujarat on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Assam were off to a sluggish start, trailing 1-5 after the first two ends, but gradually clawed back to level the scores at 7-7.

In what turned out to be a see-saw battle between the neighbouring states, the Bengal team got its act together to regain a slender 11-10 lead after the 11th end. However, their joy was short-lived as Assam kept the opponents on their toes by squaring off the scores after the completion of the 12th end but later failed to keep the momentum going to eventually go down narrowly.

“As expected it was a close match as both teams have experienced campaigners. It is a setback for us, especially because we wanted to win it and make our way to the semifinals. But every loss teaches you something, and we will try to pick the positives from this game and take it forward in the last league match against Gujarat on Friday. That will be a virtual knockout game for us, we hope to get back stronger against the home side,” Tania told EastMojo after the loss.

Manipur, meanwhile, lost their second game in a row, thereby ending their chances of making it to the knockouts. Still licking their wounds after the humiliation from Assam in the opening contest, Manipur offered stiff resistance to hosts Gujarat on Thursday before going down 10-12.

In the other matches of the day, lawn bowls power-house Jharkhand made light work of Odisha to record a 33-3 win in a one-sided affair while Delhi got the better of Bihar by a 20-9 margin.

