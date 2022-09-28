Cleanliness drive as part of Swachhata campaign held in Guwahati

Guwahati: The ‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign, an initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, was launched on September 27 in Guwahati at Kamakhya Mandir.

The campaign was launched by Oil India Limited in collaboration with Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The campaign started with a cleanliness drive that took place in the morning on the road leading up to Kamakhya Mandir where about 70 people from across the city came together to clean up the area.

In the afternoon, a program was organized to clean the area around Chandravati Pond, near Kamakhya Mandir in collaboration with GMC. The cleaning program was led by Narayan Deka, Chairman, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority; Kausar Jamil Hilaly, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority; Ashok Das, Director (HR), Oil India Limited, and Madhurjya Barua, General Manager (HR&A), among other senior Oil India Limited officials.

After the cleaning activity, the winners of the plogging team event were felicitated. The

winners were Sankar Kalita and Gyandeep Sarma (1st), Sankar Singh and Arzoo Ali (2nd), and Kaushik Guha and Saurabh Kumar Sarma (3rd). The drive will continue till September 29. To know more about the activity and to participate interested people can visit their website www.pedalforachange.org.

The ‘Swachh Iconic Place’ is a special initiative of the Union government to improve special pilgrimage sites in the country in terms of infrastructure, cleanliness & beauty, with special care and accessibility to the visiting public.

Oil India Limited has been entrusted with the development of the Kamakhya Temple Complex. For this, the company has committed to offer financial assistance of Rs 25 crores over a period of 5 years.

