Boko: Thee robbers allegedly looted Rs 6 lakh from a grocery shop in Rajapara, Boko on Tuesday evening and injured three people and one Assam Police commando during their escape bid.

When informed about the heist, a Police team, led by Phanindra Ch. Nath, OC Boko PS reached the spot and launched a search operation in the Rajapara area along with the local public.

They managed to catch one robber named Dorsing Basumatary. However, during his capture, Basumatary opened fire, injuring an Assam Police Commando Ashraful Alom. Following his capture, Basumatary was brutally beaten by the local public.

Police admitted the injured at the Boko Primary Hospital, but due to the serious condition of the police personnel, two, including the arrested accused Dorsing Basumatary, were referred to GMCH. Basumatary died on the way to GMCH. Later, the police arrested another robber Ramen Basumatary.

