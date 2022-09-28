Lumpi: Newly-appointed Kamrup Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keerthi Jalli visited the Lumpi area along the Assam- Meghalaya border on Wednesday. Kamrup SP Hitesh Ch. Roy, Boko Circle officer Dibash Bordoloi, Boko Development Block officer Arnav Goswami, RHAC General Member Arjun Chetry along with many other Assam state government officials accompanied Jalli on her visit to the region.

They also took part in the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ celebration, which was celebrated for the first time in Harshanagar under Lumpi area, Boko.

The Gorkha and Garo communities welcomed her with their traditional dances. Nearly 1000 villagers of the Lumpi area took part in the celebration program. DC Jalli interacted with children at the Harshanagar Anganwadi Centre and spoke with the Anganwadi workers. The Boko-Bongaon integrated child development services (ICDS) office along with Anganwadi workers demonstrate varieties of local foods, pickles and other items.

DC Keerthi Jalli requested the local public to avail all documents, including AADHAR, Pan Card, bank account and other state government documents, so that every person can benefit from all the government schemes.

She also added that Lumpi will be a tourist spot and along with block development offices will provide government assistance to develop the Lumpi area for the tourism sector.

A local youth from Harshanagar village, Bikash Chetry, informed the various officials of the various problems in the Lumpi area. He talked about the lack of primary schools, teachers, and doctors. He told the officials that the Jal Jeevan Mission Project had totally failed in the region and alleged that if someone raised their voice against these problems, government officials forced them into silence.

Jalli told the local public that she had noted down the problems of the area and will try to solve all the problems one by one very soon.

