Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly-anticipated ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ world tour. The India leg of his tour will spread over two months, spanning 15 cities, including Guwahati.

Prateek Kuhad’s coveted multi-city tour will kick-start from Mumbai on October 29, 2022, and then move to other cities. He will be performing in Guwahati on December 3. The venue for his Guwahati concert is yet to be announced.

The tickets for the Guwahati show can be booked online on BookMyShow, starting from Rs 999.

“I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region,” Prateek Kuhad said in a statement.

The India leg will be presented and produced by BookMyShow in association with talent management agency Big Bad Wolf and TribeVibe.

The tour follows the release of Prateek Kuhad’s 11-track studio album ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ in May 2022.

