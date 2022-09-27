Guwahati: Assam-based community journalist Nanda Dewan was conferred with the ‘American Awards’ Excellence in ‘Community & Development Journalism 2022’ by the ‘International Talent Personality Awards.’

Dewan was acknowledged for his work in community-led development movements and income-improving initiatives in the rural community among others.

Noted writer-litterateur and Sahitya Akademi awardee Padmashri Lil Bahadur Chettri bestowed the award citation, trophy and medal to Dewan on Monday in Guwahati.

Congratulating Dewan after bestowing the award, Chettri said, “Nanda Dewan has a multi-dynamic personality whose command in English, Nepali, Hindi, Assamese and few other regional community languages are commendable. I have known him since he started his career as a journalist and have seen him grow. The community is proud of his achievements and congratulates him for bringing laurels to the state and the nation.”

Dewan is the Assistant Editor of NewsFile and a guest contributor to EastMojo.

Dewan thanked the jury members for his selection for the prestigious award. “Being a community and development journalist, we prioritise community concerns that need immediate attention but are hardly recognised even within an organisation. I am grateful to the American Awards organization for conferring the Excellence in Community & Development Journalism award 2022 and giving me international recognition. I must thank the jury for choosing me for this international honour and the evaluators who spoke to me virtually to analyse my work while accepting my nomination. I dedicate this award to the unheard, unreached indigenous communities of the country who should be given a platform to voice their concern and create a system to solve and address it.”

