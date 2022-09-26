The joy of travelling and exploring new places can be matched by only a few things in life. It is important to admire, recognise and celebrate tourism, and this is exactly why World Tourism Day is celebrated.

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 and aims at raising awareness about the significance of tourism. The tourism industry not only contributes toward the development and growth of a region but also promotes cultural exchanges between the locals and tourists.

The theme for this year’s World Tourism Day is ‘Rethinking Tourism’ and is focused on redeveloping the tourism industry after the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you want to explore Northeast India and soak in the untouched beauty of the region on the occasion of World Tourism Day, here are the top 5 places that you can visit:

Nathula Pass, Sikkim

Nathula Pass which is at a height of 14,450 ft. was once a part of the old Silk Route and is a popular tourist attraction. People who love the mountains can head out to Nathula Pass on the occasion of World Tourism Day to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Regardless of the time of year you visit, this is one place you’ll always see some snow.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

The Kaziranga National Park which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the largest one-horn rhino population. If you love to be in the wild surrounded by wild animals, then you can head out to Kaziranga National Park to celebrate the occasion of World Tourism Day. This 430-square-kilometres national park is also the breeding ground for many other animals and birds.

Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh

The Tawang Monastery is the largest monastery in India and the second largest in the world. It is also known as the Golden Namgyal Lhatse and is located at a height of around 10,000 feet. If you are looking for some quiet moments in solitary, you can visit the monastery on the occasion of World Tourism Day and also pay your respects to Lord Buddha.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley, which is surrounded by mountains that reach the sky is home to the Apatani tribe. This valley in Arunachal is famous for its different trekking routes, making it a popular destination for adventure seekers. Apart from the breathtaking views of mountains, the valley offers tourists an insight into the local lifestyle and tribal culture. If you love trekking and hiking, you can head out to Ziro Valley to get a dose of adrenaline rush on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Mawlynnong Village, Meghalaya

Mawlynnong Village which is located in Meghalaya is one of the most unique villages in India. Although the village offers great scenic views, it is best known for its focus on cleanliness. This village has earned the reputation of being the cleanest village in Asia and is also known as God’s own garden. Apart from being extremely pretty, there are also various trekking routes in the village attracting adventure enthusiasts. All these factors make Mawlynnong village a must-visit place, especially on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Happy World Tourism Day folks!!!

