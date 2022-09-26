According to the World Health Organisation, the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) is defined as the number of maternal deaths during a given time period per 100,000 live births during the same time period. It depicts the risk of maternal death relative to the number of live births and essentially captures the risk of death in a single pregnancy or a single live birth.

As per the Sample Registration System (SRS) report by Registrar General of India (RGI), Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India fell from 130 per 100,000 live births in SRS 2014-16 to 122 in SRS 2015-17 and to 113 per 100,000 live births in SRS 2016-18.

But where do northeast states stand in this list? Shockingly, only Assam has released data on MMR and as expected, Assam is way behind the national average when it comes to MMR, despite showing improvement between 2014-16, when it recorded a MMR of 237, and 2016-18, when the ratio dropped to 215. As of 2016-18, Assam’s MMR is five times higher than Kerala, which reported a MMR of 43 in 2016-18, down from 46 in 2014-16.

Shockingly, however, states from the Northeast have not made their data public, as is visible from this Press Information Bureau release from 2021.

Starting this week, EastMojo, in collaboration with India Data Portal, will present weekly data from the Northeast, which will help readers gauge how the northeast states are performing across various parameters compared with other Indian states.

India Data Portal is a one-stop open-access portal for journalists to access, interact with, and visualize information, data and knowledge related to agriculture and financial inclusion, while also aiding other beneficiaries – researchers, students, policy makers, administrators, NGOs, and entrepreneurs. The portal contains a data repository with processed and documented public datasets on related themes.

