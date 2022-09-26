Assam: World Tourism Day pre-celebrations held in Chandubi

Chandubi: The office of the tourist information officer, Chandubi, organised World Tourism Day pre-celebrations in collaboration with the Joramkhuria village administration on Saturday.

The event was presided over by Danny Gam, district tourist information officer. Kamrup DC Kirthi Jalli, additional director of state tourism department Mamoni Parme, a rural tourism promoter Abhijit Gogoi, along with Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council’s general members and villagers also took part in the event.

Local artists performed Rabha traditional dance and a Canadian couple also joined in. The tourist department also organised an exhibition, archery competitions and a session on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ on the occasion.

Officials of Assam Tourism department distribute ‘Awesome Assam’ logo to a couple of Canada during the pre-celebrations of the World Tourism Day at Chandubi in Kamrup district on Saturday.

“I have visited Chandubi Lake for the first time and I now realise how beautiful it is. We should take steps to preserve the place so its beauty is maintained. Simultaneously, we will also take steps on ecologically sustainable developments of the Chandubi area,” DC Kirthi Jalli said.

Robin Meckey, a tourist from Canada, said, “We have travelled the world for over 40 years of our marriage. We have been to 28 countries mostly with cycle tours and experienced everything from the ground. We smell, we hear, and live with the locals. India has become our favourite country. We keep coming back here and this is our 15th trip. After the lockdown for almost two years, we decided to have our holiday in Assam.”

Danny Gam, district tourist information officer, said, “We all are aware that September 27 is celebrated as World Tourism Day. This year, the official celebration will be held in Bali, Indonesia, on the occasion. However, an instruction was given to all the branch offices of Assam to celebrate in a small way before September 27. So we celebrated today.”

Kamrup DC Kirthi Jalli enjoying boat safari during the pre-celebrations on Saturday.

Delegates from Lumpi village also took part in this event.

Biju Chetry from Lumpi said, “There is a lot of potential and scope in the Lumpi area in the tourism sector. We came here to get advice on how to develop tourism in our area.”

