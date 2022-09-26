A three-day Silchar-Sylhet festival will be held in Silchar between October 29 and 31 to commemorate India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Bangladesh’s golden jubilee of independence.

India Foundation, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, in association with Friends of Bangladesh, an organisation working to develop Bangladesh’s relations with its neighbouring countries, will organise the three-day event. Several top union ministers and chief ministers of the northeastern state along with foreign delegates are expected to attend the events.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In a media interaction programme in Silchar on Saturday, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy mentioned that this will be the first grand inter-country festival at Assam to mark the country’s 75 years of independence.

Addressing the press, MP Roy mentioned that through the event, “we will be able to address the issues of both countries, including trade and commerce, river sharing apart from intermixing of Art, Culture & food of both the countries.”

“Sylhet was partitioned in 1947 from India. This event will act to bridge the gap between the two countries socially and politically,” he added.

Roy mentioned around 10 MPs of Bangladesh and a few ministers are also expected to attend the festival.

The media interaction was also attended by Major General (Retd) of Bangladesh Samsul Arfin who opined that the event will further strengthen the age-old ties between Bangladesh and India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There will be cultural & literary festival apart from business interaction during the three days. Sylhet was once a part of Assam and we are hoping to witness the replica once again during the festival,” Samsul Arfin said.

Also read | Police complaint against Sadhguru, Assam CM over Kaziranga jeep safari

Trending Stories









