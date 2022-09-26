Assam down town University celebrates 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

Guwahati: The Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Assam down town University, in association with India Tourism, Guwahati, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and YUVA Tourism Club, AdtU, celebrated ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ on September 26.

The event is an initiative of India Tourism to pledge the support of higher educational institutions in spreading the message of cleanliness.

The deputy director and the India Tourism officials were part of the event. YUVA Tourism Club Members, students of Hospitality & Tourism Management and students of YUVA Tourism Club also participated.

The event was organized in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols. The event organisers distributed masks, sanitisers and hand gloves among the attendees.

