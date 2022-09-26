Guwahati: Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta visited Chamaria Satra in Assam’s Boko on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Kamrup SP Hitesh Ch. Roy during his visit to the religious institution. Mahanta offered prayers and sought blessings of the almighty.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Assam DGP said, “Residents of the area have beautifully maintained this place of historical importance. I have visited satras in other places as well, but the Chamaria Satra has been maintained by the locals in a very organised manner. Satras play a pivotal role in serving society. They need to take some necessary steps to attract the youth.”

Later, he also visited the Nazmahira Memorial Public School in Sontoli village and laid the foundation stone of a school library. He also took part in a public meeting at Sontoli Anchalik Higher Secondary School field as chief guest. The meeting was presided over by the ex-principal of the school Rahmat Ullah.

Sontoli area is a riverine area and is predominantly inhabited by minority communities.

During his speech, he requested the public to check all documents carefully while appointing maulvis or other Islamic experts in madrasas.

DGP Mahanta said, “We should not support anyone working against our nation. Islam is a symbol of peace, so everyone should live peacefully,” Mahanta added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | In Northeast, only Assam released maternal mortality ratio data: Why?

Trending Stories









