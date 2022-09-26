Guwahati: A two-day workshop on career guidance, capacity building and entrepreneurship development was organised by North East Regional Youth Commission (NERYC) at Inspiration Building, Kharguli, Guwahati on 22 and 23 September.

This training programme aims to empower the youth to make an informed career choice, said Sister Aluti Rabba, Woman Youth Coordinator of the NERYC. “By the end of these two days of training, all of you will not only be able to make better career choices but also become job creators,” the Missionary Sister of Mary Help of Christians told the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ninety participants from different colleges and universities around Guwahati town attended the resourceful training programme, led by Anjan Chowdhury, Senior Training Consultant from the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship and Ranjan Baruah, Career Mentor and Skill Trainer, Guwahati.

North East India has so many talents, said Bishop George Pallipparambil, the Chairman of NERYC. “A training of this kind will indeed help our youth to discover themselves, their strength and areas of interest”, said the Bishop of Miao Diocese.

The participants expressed happiness over the outcome of the training. Bratati Sarmah, a student from Handique College, Guwahati said, “The training has enhanced my self-awareness, interpersonal and communication skills and has helped me to identify my areas of strength.”

Apart from the motivation and skill development, the training has helped the young people to develop their entrepreneurial abilities to establish successful enterprises, said Mary Joseph, another participant from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya.

“I am glad I attended this workshop. I now return to my university with the right motivation to look forward to my future with a positive spirit to make an informed career choice in life,” said another participant.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam Cricket Association ‘rain-ready’ for India-South Africa T20

Trending Stories









