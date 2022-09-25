Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division, under the aegis of Spear Corps, has apprehended a cadre of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) from Sonari in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district.
Based on input received regarding the presence of a suspected ULFA (I) cadre in the Towkok, an operation was launched by the security forces along with Sonari police on September 24.
The swift action of the security forces resulted in the apprehension of the cadre. One 7.65 mm pistol, three live rounds and one magazine were recovered from his possession.
The arrested cadre has been handed over to Assam Police for further investigation.
