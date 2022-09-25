Kaziranga: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva of Isha Foundation formally opened the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) for tourists for the forthcoming season on Saturday.

Elephant safari and jeep safari in the park were closed in May due to the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sadhguru and the chief minister, accompanied by Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, also took a jeep safari at the park.

Sadhguru drove the vehicle with Sarma sitting beside him.

See more His blessings are special. His teachings, extraordinary.



Revered @SadhguruJV, in whose presence Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists, has a special message to save precious Rhinos. And indeed he enjoyed the Jeep Safari.



Tourism Min Shri @jayanta_malla accompanied. pic.twitter.com/0donjtW9Vy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2022

“Your chief minister is safe with me in the vehicle. It is a matter of great joy to open the park for tourists,” he told reporters.

The chief minister and Sadhguru also unveiled three statues of rhinoceros at Mihimukh area of the park. These statues have been created using the ashes from burning seized rhino horns on September 22, 2021.

The state had created history when a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns was consigned to flames to send a strong message to poachers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The rhino statues thus created is an attempt to immortalise the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam’s pride, the great one-horned rhinoceros,” Sarma said.

Sadhguru urged people to come to Assam to enjoy its wildlife.

The chief minister on behalf of the state government and Sadhguru, representing the Isha Foundation, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sustainable use of soil for agricultural practices.

Earlier, addressing a ‘chintan shivir’ of ministers, legislators and top officials, Sadhguru underscored the potential of eco-tourism in the Northeast for the development of the region.

“If private parties with competence in this sector are roped in, accelerated development can be achieved within a short span of time,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Tourism is one of the easiest industries to develop and also the most eco-friendly one. It engages a lot of people without ripping the land apart,” he noted.

He cited the examples of African nations that have monetised their natural tourism potential without spoiling the environment.

Also read | Guwahati cools after hot spell, met department predicts rains in coming days

Trending Stories









