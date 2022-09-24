Assam ministers, legislators and bureaucrats to participate in four-day 'Chintan Shivir'

Guwahati: A four-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, the first of its kind for ministers, legislators and bureaucrats in Assam, will be inaugurated at Kaziranga by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva on Saturday, an official said.

The first day of the camp will include a session by the Sadhguru, which will be followed by an open house discussion, a presentation on the objectives of the ‘chintan shivir’ and a cultural programme.

The second day will begin with a Yoga session, organised by the Ayush ministry, followed by a session by Art of Living’s Sri Ravi Shankar and an open house discussion.

Thematic presentations on infrastructure, social sector, re-energising rural development, urban sector, agriculture and allied sectors and revenue generation will be given during the four-day camp.

A presentation by the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister’s Office will also be made on September 26, the official said.

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Sameer Sharma and Durga Shanker Mishra respectively will also conduct separate sessions along with Karnataka’s Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil.

The participants will be taken for a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and a visit to the Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Nagaon on the concluding day of the camp, the official added.

