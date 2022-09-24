Assam: BCPL declares 15 percent dividend for 2021-22 fiscal

Guwahati: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) on Friday declared a dividend of 15 percent on paid-up equity share capital with the total dividend payable at Rs 212.65 crore, a company release said.

Addressing the 15th Annual General Meeting of the company virtually from New Delhi, BCPL Chairman M V Iyer said that with a gross sales turnover of Rs 3,715.06 crore, the PSU has earned a net profit of Rs 690.53 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The company successfully and safely operated the plant on a sustained basis at 100.46 percent capacity utilisation, producing 2.72 Lakh MT of polymers and 55,923 MT liquid hydrocarbons, he said.

The products were marketed to downstream industries achieving polymer sales of 2.75 Lakh MT.

The authorized share capital of BCPL is Rs 2,000 crore and the paid-up capital is presently Rs 1417.67 crore.

An amount of Rs 19.10 crore was earmarked for CSR activities during the fiscal 2021-22.

The market share of the company is steadily increasing with growing credibility amongst customers.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The virtual meet was attended by BCPL Managing Director Reep Hazarika, Director (Finance) Pruthiviraj Dash and other members of the BCPL Board and shareholders of the company, the release added.

Also read | Arunachal: CM releases Rs 79 crore grants to Panchayati Raj institutions

Trending Stories









