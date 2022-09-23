Rijiju reviews implementation of central schemes in Assam

Bokakhat (Assam): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday directed all officials to ensure that the benefits of various central government schemes reach people at the grassroots level.

The minister of law and justice, while presiding over a review meeting on central scheme implementation in Golaghat district, also underlined that officials should interact with the beneficiaries regularly to make them aware of the assistance provided under such programmes, a release here said.

See more Had a fruitful interaction with various beneficiaries of the Central Govt and State Govt. Schemes at Bokakhat in Assam. Glad to see people's positive view of the schemes launched by PM @narendramodi Ji and State govt led by CM @himantabiswa Ji. pic.twitter.com/eLDIYNuiju — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 22, 2022

Rijiju took stock of the current status of the central government schemes and expressed satisfaction over the work being undertaken for its implementation, the official release said.

Golaghat Deputy Commissioner P Uday Pravin, during the meeting, gave a presentation on the status and execution of programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Ayushman Bharat among others.

The review meeting was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and MLA of Sarupathar constituency, Biswajit Phukan, the release added.

