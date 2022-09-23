Guwahati: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) whose brand ambassador is the sturdy rhinoceros, adopted two more rhinos in Assam State Zoo here.

“This is in addition to 6 Rhinos adopted by the oil company this February. The adoption was marked by cake cutting, tree plantation, distribution of caps and badges to visitors and distribution of coffee mugs commemorating the World Rhino Day,” Indian Oil spokesperson Jayaswal Kuldip said here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event was graced by Dr S Lakshmanan, secretary, industries, commerce and public enterprises department, Ashwini Kumar, divisional forest officer, Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, DP Vidyarthi (CGM-LPG), K Mohan (GM-IB) and Utpal Chowdhury (GM-HR) from Indian Oil.

Vidyarthi handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs to zoo authorities.

“Assam has the highest density of rhinos in the world, but poaching and agricultural development have significantly reduced its population. However, its population has increased due to measures taken by the government and organizations like Indian Oil,” Kuldip said.

“Indian Oil had adopted the one-horned rhino as its mascot in September last year. The Great Indian one-horned rhino is an exquisite combination of strength, power, and agility. More importantly, its identity is rooted in its Indian-ness, making it the perfect storyteller for the brand Indian Oil. This rhino is also a critical cog in the ecology to which it belongs, and its continued well-being is crucial for the sustenance of the ecological chain,” Kuldip also said.

IOCL chairman SM Vaidya said, “Indian Oil has combined its responsibility towards environment & ecology, with its business offerings, meeting the energy needs of millions of people every day, across the country. We launched the rhino as our mascot in September last year which stands tall as Indian Oil’s commitment to protecting India’s biodiversity. We are committed to raising awareness to protect this ecological jewel of India.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As one of the flagship public sector enterprises, Indian Oil recognizes the protection of the environment as a core commitment of its business.

Recently, IOCL has collaborated with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the transcontinental relocation of ‘Cheetah’ in its historical range in India.

Indian Oil will contribute Rs 50.22 crore over five years for the project components, including Cheetah Introduction, Habitat Management & Protection, Eco Development, staff training and veterinary healthcare. The first cheetahs, flown in from Namibia, were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Also Read | India a civilisation democracy: Assam CM

Trending Stories









