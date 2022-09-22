Guwahati: Activists of the North-East Minorities Students Union (NEMSU) staged a sit-in demonstration on the premises of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, pressing for the provision of national identity cards to persons whose names have been included in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in Assam back in 2019.

Several members of NEMSU shouted slogans and held placards during the two-hour-long dharna at the national capital, also demanding the initiation of the appeals process for persons excluded from the citizens’ register.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The students union further submitted memoranda to the President, Prime Minister, the Union home ministry and the ministry of minority affairs, requesting the authorities to take necessary steps in a time-bound manner to unlock the biometric data of persons in Assam whose biometric data had been collected during the claims/objections phase of the preparation of the NRC.

The union claimed that as the biometric data of such persons were locked the authorities were “unable to generate their Aadhaar cards.”

“The biometric details of over 27 lakh applicants were collected during the claims and objections period of the NRC exercise. Out of these applicants, the names of about 19 lakh applicants were not included in the Supplementary List of Inclusions published on August 31, 2019. The biometric data of these over 27 lakh persons have been locked since due to which the UIDAI has not been able to generate their Aadhaar cards and they can’t apply for new Aadhaar enrolment either,” the memorandum by NEMSU read.

The students union further urged the central authorities to restrain the Assam government from demolishing madrassas in the state, alleging that the recent instances of demolition of madrassas in Assam violated the fundamental rights of minorities in the state.

On the other hand, the union alleged that the ‘landless’ people were evicted without proper rehabilitation in Assam and therefore requested the central authorities to restrain the state government from such a move.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Right to shelter is a fundamental right of citizens guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The Assam government is evicting landless people without giving proper rehabilitation,” the union alleged, urging the authorities to direct the Assam government to rehabilitate the landless people already evicted and restrain it from further eviction without rehabilitating the landless people.

Also Read | India a civilisation democracy: Assam CM

Trending Stories









